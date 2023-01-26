Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is expecting 14.96% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

January 24, 2023, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) trading session started at the price of $81.28, that was -0.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.70 and dropped to $80.48 before settling in for the closing price of $81.28. A 52-week range for HSIC has been $64.75 – $92.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 1.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.50%. With a float of $134.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.61, operating margin of +6.89, and the pretax margin is +6.70.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Henry Schein Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Henry Schein Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 552,056. In this transaction CEO, NA Distribution Group of this company sold 6,840 shares at a rate of $80.71, taking the stock ownership to the 55,412 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s SVP, Chief Human Res. Officer sold 15,341 for $80.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,238,049. This insider now owns 73,753 shares in total.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Looking closely at Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Henry Schein Inc.’s (HSIC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.88. However, in the short run, Henry Schein Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $81.47. Second resistance stands at $82.20. The third major resistance level sits at $82.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.03.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Key Stats

There are 135,548K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.86 billion. As of now, sales total 12,401 M while income totals 631,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,067 M while its last quarter net income were 150,000 K.