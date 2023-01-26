Last month’s performance of 9.63% for DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is certainly impressive

January 24, 2023, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) trading session started at the price of $42.05, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.12 and dropped to $41.99 before settling in for the closing price of $42.04. A 52-week range for DCP has been $25.79 – $42.15.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 190.80%. With a float of $90.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +3.54.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DCP Midstream LP stocks. The insider ownership of DCP Midstream LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 107,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $39.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,750 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.13) by $0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.60% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) raw stochastic average was set at 97.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.41. However, in the short run, DCP Midstream LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.08. Second resistance stands at $42.17. The third major resistance level sits at $42.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.91. The third support level lies at $41.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Key Stats

There are 208,397K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.74 billion. As of now, sales total 10,707 M while income totals 391,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,319 M while its last quarter net income were 328,000 K.