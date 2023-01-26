Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) PE Ratio stood at $11.38: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on January 25, 2023, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) started slowly as it slid -0.08% to $12.96. During the day, the stock rose to $12.96 and sunk to $12.79 before settling in for the price of $12.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORCC posted a 52-week range of $10.15-$15.29.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 104.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 105.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.73.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.03, operating margin was +87.33 and Pretax Margin of +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.55%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s Vice President bought 3,840 shares at the rate of 12.98, making the entire transaction reach 49,829 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,840. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Vice President bought 29,595 for 13.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 385,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,435 in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.38, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.46.

In the same vein, ORCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Owl Rock Capital Corporation, ORCC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.54 million was lower the volume of 2.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.86% that was lower than 32.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.