Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) last week performance was 101.32%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) established initial surge of 13.74% at $1.49, as the Stock market unbolted on January 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.50 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNEY posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$2.91.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0887, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7598.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 160 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.18, operating margin was +2.94 and Pretax Margin of +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CN Energy Group. Inc. industry. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.59%, in contrast to 0.19% institutional ownership.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, CNEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CN Energy Group. Inc., CNEY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.2143.

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 217.32% that was higher than 167.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.