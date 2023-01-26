Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Genius Group Limited (GNS) last week performance was 665.64%

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) started the day on January 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -9.89% at $4.10. During the day, the stock rose to $4.69 and sunk to $4.00 before settling in for the price of $4.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$36.75.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.74.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 241 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.28, operating margin was -35.16 and Pretax Margin of -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days Average volume was 155.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 50.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 571.74% that was higher than 277.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.