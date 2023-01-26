PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.18 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2023, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.64% to $33.96. During the day, the stock rose to $34.05 and sunk to $33.28 before settling in for the price of $34.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PENN posted a 52-week range of $25.49-$51.72.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 147.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.55.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s President and CEO sold 163,475 shares at the rate of 30.12, making the entire transaction reach 4,923,867 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 604,527. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Director sold 5,086 for 38.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 193,421. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,663 in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 147.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.64, and its Beta score is 2.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.76.

In the same vein, PENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

Going through the that latest performance of [PENN Entertainment Inc., PENN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.87 million was inferior to the volume of 2.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.33% that was lower than 49.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.