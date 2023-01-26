Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) latest performance of 5.32% is not what was on cards

As on January 25, 2023, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.32% to $69.06. During the day, the stock rose to $69.50 and sunk to $63.6299 before settling in for the price of $65.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLL posted a 52-week range of $32.08-$79.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.06.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 49.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s President and CEO sold 705 shares at the rate of 50.36, making the entire transaction reach 35,504 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,277. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06, Company’s EVP, CLO & Secretary sold 179 for 50.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,026. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,829 in total.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.80%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.79.

In the same vein, PLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Piedmont Lithium Inc., PLL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.48 million was lower the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.27% While, its Average True Range was 3.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.50% that was lower than 76.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.