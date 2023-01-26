Recent developments with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

On January 24, 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) opened at $88.00, lower -1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.56 and dropped to $87.09 before settling in for the closing price of $88.40. Price fluctuations for WWE have ranged from $47.71 to $93.63 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.50% at the time writing. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.35 million.

In an organization with 870 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.78, operating margin of +24.16, and the pretax margin is +20.99.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 9,800 for $60.14, making the entire transaction worth $589,372. This insider now owns 30,737 shares in total.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +16.20 while generating a return on equity of 46.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 36.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.66.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 77.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.89. However, in the short run, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.09. Second resistance stands at $89.06. The third major resistance level sits at $89.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.12. The third support level lies at $85.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

There are currently 74,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,095 M according to its annual income of 180,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 304,640 K and its income totaled 41,620 K.