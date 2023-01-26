RPC Inc. (RES) is predicted to post EPS of 0.29 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on January 25, 2023, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.76% to $9.60. During the day, the stock rose to $9.90 and sunk to $8.76 before settling in for the price of $8.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $5.38-$12.91.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.58.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2250 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.91, operating margin was +0.63 and Pretax Margin of +1.90.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.10%, in contrast to 32.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director sold 53,751 shares at the rate of 10.45, making the entire transaction reach 561,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 53,751 for 10.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 561,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.82 while generating a return on equity of 1.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.20, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RPC Inc., RES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.87 million was better the volume of 1.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.13% that was higher than 61.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.