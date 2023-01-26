Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) surge 1.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2023, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) set off with pace as it heaved 0.52% to $36.87. During the day, the stock rose to $36.90 and sunk to $36.2617 before settling in for the price of $36.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $30.20-$50.10.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $591.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.42.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 64123 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.34, operating margin was -7.82 and Pretax Margin of +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 2,250 shares at the rate of 38.87, making the entire transaction reach 87,458 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,046. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director sold 2,300 for 45.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,098. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,296 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in the upcoming year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.96, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.26.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.43 million was inferior to the volume of 7.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.00% that was lower than 35.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.