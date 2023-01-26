UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.08 million

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) open the trading on January 25, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.73% to $4.12. During the day, the stock rose to $4.13 and sunk to $3.95 before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIGR posted a 52-week range of $2.68-$7.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 117.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $609.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1134 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.77, operating margin was +6.68 and Pretax Margin of +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.42%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.72.

In the same vein, TIGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

[UP Fintech Holding Limited, TIGR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.00% that was lower than 86.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.