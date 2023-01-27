AC Immune SA (ACIU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.56

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) established initial surge of 2.56% at $2.40, as the Stock market unbolted on January 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.59 and sunk to $2.27 before settling in for the price of $2.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIU posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$4.93.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $178.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.95.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AC Immune SA industry. AC Immune SA’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.74%, in contrast to 18.40% institutional ownership.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AC Immune SA (ACIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.59.

In the same vein, ACIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AC Immune SA, ACIU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of AC Immune SA (ACIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.88% that was lower than 88.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.