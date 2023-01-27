Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) started the day on January 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.73 and sunk to $0.701 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.93.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 168.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $125.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4590, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3948.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 1,147 shares at the rate of 0.36, making the entire transaction reach 416 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 418,016. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Director sold 4,567 for 0.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,653. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,430 in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0481.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.53% that was lower than 83.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.