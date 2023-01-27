Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.73 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2023, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.08% to $59.66. During the day, the stock rose to $59.73 and sunk to $59.225 before settling in for the price of $60.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BUD posted a 52-week range of $44.51-$66.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 801.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $607.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.22.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 169000 employees. It has generated 271,309 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,332. The stock had 10.61 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.04, operating margin was +25.52 and Pretax Margin of +15.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.90%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 801.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.27, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80.

In the same vein, BUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, BUD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 1.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.09% that was lower than 27.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.