ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) last month volatility was 2.82%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on January 26, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.35% to $683.90. During the day, the stock rose to $684.94 and sunk to $667.82 before settling in for the price of $681.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $363.15-$714.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $270.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $601.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $533.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 34720 employees. It has generated 623,254 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 197,020. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.86, operating margin was +35.12 and Pretax Margin of +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.01) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.10% and is forecasted to reach 19.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 20.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.31, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.84.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.09, a figure that is expected to reach 4.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ASML Holding N.V., ASML], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.41 million was better the volume of 1.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.27% While, its Average True Range was 20.79.

Raw Stochastic average of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.58% that was lower than 51.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.