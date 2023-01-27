Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) surge 1.22% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) started the day on January 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.81% at $4.15. During the day, the stock rose to $4.44 and sunk to $4.13 before settling in for the price of $4.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZRE posted a 52-week range of $3.26-$21.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 4.10% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 125.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $261.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 471 workers. It has generated 435,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -120,293. The stock had 3.09 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.71, operating margin was +48.58 and Pretax Margin of -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 125.90%.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21.

In the same vein, AZRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.70% that was higher than 81.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.