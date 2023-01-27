Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) went down -0.93% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) open the trading on January 26, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.93% to $1.07. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $1.06 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$4.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 168.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $293.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6520, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3432.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bitfarms Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.71%, in contrast to 16.14% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bitfarms Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 168.10%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

[Bitfarms Ltd., BITF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.1346.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.27% that was higher than 124.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.