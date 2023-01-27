Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) 14-day ATR is 0.13: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2023, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) set off with pace as it heaved 13.23% to $0.82. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $0.72 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUEN posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$2.44.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3176, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5775.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Cuentas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.80%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 32,850 shares at the rate of 0.69, making the entire transaction reach 22,558 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,621,007.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cuentas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.80%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.42.

In the same vein, CUEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91.

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cuentas Inc., CUEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.0 million was inferior to the volume of 3.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.1544.

Raw Stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 188.87% that was higher than 148.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.