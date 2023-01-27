First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.99

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2023, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.12% to $12.91. During the day, the stock rose to $13.81 and sunk to $12.81 before settling in for the price of $13.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCF posted a 52-week range of $12.76-$17.41.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.96.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1393 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +44.17 and Pretax Margin of +43.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 71.60% institutional ownership.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.74 while generating a return on equity of 12.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.56, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.21.

In the same vein, FCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, FCF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.43% that was higher than 26.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.