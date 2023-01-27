Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) last month performance of 96.15% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) open the trading on January 26, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 24.42% to $0.51. During the day, the stock rose to $0.72 and sunk to $0.40 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 360.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4381, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.7876.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 360.40%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 104.55.

In the same vein, FOXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

[FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1019.

Raw Stochastic average of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 172.02% that was lower than 222.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

