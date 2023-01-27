Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) EPS growth this year is -4.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) established initial surge of 3.28% at $0.73, as the Stock market unbolted on January 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.75 and sunk to $0.68 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FURY posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$0.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4452, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4804.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fury Gold Mines Limited industry. Fury Gold Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.27%, in contrast to 12.53% institutional ownership.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.80%.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.16, and its Beta score is 1.03.

In the same vein, FURY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23.

Technical Analysis of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fury Gold Mines Limited, FURY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0434.

Raw Stochastic average of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.99% that was higher than 55.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.