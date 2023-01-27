IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.16

As on January 26, 2023, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.38% to $487.00. During the day, the stock rose to $492.97 and sunk to $480.27 before settling in for the price of $485.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDXX posted a 52-week range of $317.06-$574.33.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $433.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $389.36.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Director sold 3,046 shares at the rate of 424.91, making the entire transaction reach 1,294,276 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,968. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Director sold 740 for 428.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 317,127. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,260 in total.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.56) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.30% and is forecasted to reach 9.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.94, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.48.

In the same vein, IDXX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.86, a figure that is expected to reach 1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IDXX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.55 million was lower the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.57% While, its Average True Range was 15.01.

Raw Stochastic average of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.39% that was lower than 41.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.