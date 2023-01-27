Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) volume hits 0.57 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on January 26, 2023, Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) started slowly as it slid -11.62% to $9.13. During the day, the stock rose to $10.38 and sunk to $9.00 before settling in for the price of $10.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRNY posted a 52-week range of $9.02-$13.70.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $602.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.04.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Kearny Financial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 68.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 02, this organization’s EVP and CCO sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 12.01, making the entire transaction reach 30,024 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,392. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Director bought 8,000 for 11.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 284,487 in total.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kearny Financial Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.78, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.62.

In the same vein, KRNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kearny Financial Corp., KRNY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.25 million was better the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.28% that was higher than 39.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.