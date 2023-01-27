Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.03M

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) started the day on January 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.76% at $22.10. During the day, the stock rose to $22.77 and sunk to $22.00 before settling in for the price of $22.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAC posted a 52-week range of $17.58-$40.39.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.75.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Lithium Americas Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.38%, in contrast to 24.10% institutional ownership.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 52.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02.

In the same vein, LAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.75% that was lower than 60.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.