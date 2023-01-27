Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) went down -4.66% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on January 26, 2023, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) started slowly as it slid -4.66% to $17.40. During the day, the stock rose to $17.59 and sunk to $17.01 before settling in for the price of $18.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIGO posted a 52-week range of $10.22-$22.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 119.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 277.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20687 employees. It has generated 1,915,958 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 244,838. The stock had 7.06 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.02, operating margin was +9.59 and Pretax Margin of +12.15.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.00%, in contrast to 15.30% institutional ownership.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +12.78 while generating a return on equity of 25.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 277.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.64, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.46.

In the same vein, TIGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Millicom International Cellular S.A., TIGO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was better the volume of 0.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.40% that was higher than 52.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.