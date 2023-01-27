Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is 0.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) started the day on January 26, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.95% at $0.98. During the day, the stock rose to $1.03 and sunk to $0.98 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGY posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$34.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $681.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $451.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $626.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9688.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.02%, in contrast to 42.20% institutional ownership.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -6.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, PGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.1101.

Raw Stochastic average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.52% that was lower than 215.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.