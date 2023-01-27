PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is 22.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on January 26, 2023, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) started slowly as it slid -12.34% to $2.70. During the day, the stock rose to $3.18 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $3.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXMD posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$10.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.23.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. PaxMedica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.80%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 95,000 shares at the rate of 5.25, making the entire transaction reach 498,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,336,745. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for 5.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,336,745 in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

PaxMedica Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00%.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46.

In the same vein, PXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PaxMedica Inc., PXMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.90% that was lower than 163.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.