Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) last week performance was 19.11%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) open the trading on January 26, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 14.01% to $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $0.98 and sunk to $0.797 before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAAS posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$2.51.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7960, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9408.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1194 employees. It has generated 93,152 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -59,722. The stock had 2.60 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.08, operating margin was -36.90 and Pretax Margin of -64.58.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -64.11 while generating a return on equity of -241.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, RAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.07.

Technical Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

[Cloopen Group Holding Limited, RAAS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.0675.

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.50% that was lower than 88.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.