Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) last week performance was -0.11%

Markets

As on January 26, 2023, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) started slowly as it slid -0.73% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.26 and sunk to $0.18 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$0.95.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2025, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3852.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -518.91 and Pretax Margin of -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 0.49% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.41 million was better the volume of 0.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0257.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.08% that was lower than 102.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is 42.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) open the trading on January 26, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 16.78% to $0.33. During the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) performance over the last week is recorded 0.50%

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2023, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.75%...
Read more

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.49M

Steve Mayer -
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) flaunted slowness of -1.87% at $3.15, as the Stock market unbolted on January 26, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.