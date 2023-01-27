Search
Shaun Noe
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is predicted to post EPS of -0.22 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2023, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.94% to $15.37. During the day, the stock rose to $16.69 and sunk to $15.00 before settling in for the price of $16.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLUG posted a 52-week range of $11.49-$32.05.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 42.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $578.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $523.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2449 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -30.72, operating margin was -79.41 and Pretax Margin of -94.79.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Plug Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 59.70% institutional ownership.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -91.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.42.

In the same vein, PLUG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Plug Power Inc., PLUG]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 18.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.99% that was higher than 72.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

