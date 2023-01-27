Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) average volume reaches $2.50M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) started the day on January 26, 2023, with a price increase of 0.64% at $7.92. During the day, the stock rose to $7.92 and sunk to $7.79 before settling in for the price of $7.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIV posted a 52-week range of $6.49-$11.55.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.67 billion, simultaneously with a float of $430.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.53.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 34000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.38, operating margin was +12.80 and Pretax Margin of +13.27.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 88.00%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 8.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.28, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.23.

In the same vein, VIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.67% that was lower than 39.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.