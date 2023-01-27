The key reasons why SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is -31.29% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 26, 2023, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.73% to $6.96. During the day, the stock rose to $7.27 and sunk to $6.88 before settling in for the price of $7.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SILV posted a 52-week range of $4.58-$10.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 187.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.40.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.08%, in contrast to 58.22% institutional ownership.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 187.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 376.68.

In the same vein, SILV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Going through the that latest performance of [SilverCrest Metals Inc., SILV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.4 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.61% that was lower than 65.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.