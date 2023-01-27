Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Moves 0.07% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) established initial surge of 0.07% at $41.93, as the Stock market unbolted on January 26, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $42.41 and sunk to $41.57 before settling in for the price of $41.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNL posted a 52-week range of $33.57-$63.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -3.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 222.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.42.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Travel + Leisure Co. industry. Travel + Leisure Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 95.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director sold 882 shares at the rate of 38.58, making the entire transaction reach 34,025 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Director sold 2,135 for 45.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.3) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 222.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.53, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.33.

In the same vein, TNL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Travel + Leisure Co., TNL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.63% that was lower than 39.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.