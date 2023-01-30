1.81% volatility in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) last month: This is a red flag warning

January 27, 2023, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) trading session started at the price of $103.33, that was -1.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.98 and dropped to $102.58 before settling in for the closing price of $103.91. A 52-week range for MNST has been $71.78 – $104.65.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.40%. With a float of $372.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $526.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4092 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.10, operating margin of +32.53, and the pretax margin is +32.51.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Monster Beverage Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,255,260. In this transaction President of EMEA of this company sold 12,256 shares at a rate of $102.42, taking the stock ownership to the 13,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s President of the Americas sold 74,998 for $98.96, making the entire transaction worth $7,421,802. This insider now owns 21,038 shares in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.7) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +24.86 while generating a return on equity of 23.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.34% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 90.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $103.65 in the near term. At $104.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

There are 521,744K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 54.21 billion. As of now, sales total 5,541 M while income totals 1,377 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,624 M while its last quarter net income were 322,390 K.