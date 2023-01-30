-17.58% percent quarterly performance for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $433.18, down -1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $443.9895 and dropped to $430.935 before settling in for the closing price of $443.47. Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has traded in a range of $364.62-$556.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.70%. With a float of $152.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.42, operating margin of +9.84, and the pretax margin is +15.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Northrop Grumman Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 87,842. In this transaction CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems of this company sold 167 shares at a rate of $526.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,151 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s CVP & Pres, Mission Systems sold 1,065 for $518.15, making the entire transaction worth $551,827. This insider now owns 13,428 shares in total.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 164.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 31.50, a number that is poised to hit 5.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Looking closely at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.59.

During the past 100 days, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $511.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $486.06. However, in the short run, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $444.11. Second resistance stands at $450.58. The third major resistance level sits at $457.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $431.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $424.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $418.01.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.26 billion has total of 153,912K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 35,667 M in contrast with the sum of 7,005 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,971 M and last quarter income was 915,000 K.