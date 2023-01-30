$2.20M in average volume shows that Accenture plc (ACN) is heading in the right direction

January 27, 2023, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) trading session started at the price of $273.26, that was 1.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $279.42 and dropped to $272.94 before settling in for the closing price of $274.26. A 52-week range for ACN has been $242.95 – $360.10.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.00%. With a float of $657.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $658.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 721000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.14, operating margin of +15.36, and the pretax margin is +14.93.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Accenture plc stocks. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 155,976. In this transaction General Counsel/Corp Secretary of this company sold 556 shares at a rate of $280.53, taking the stock ownership to the 42,991 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Leadership & HR Officer sold 5,250 for $276.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,449,445. This insider now owns 34,444 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.55) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.17 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.38% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Accenture plc (ACN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.01, a number that is poised to hit 2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.3 million, its volume of 2.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.27.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 55.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $280.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $285.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $280.15 in the near term. At $283.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $286.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $273.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $270.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $267.19.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

There are 630,239K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 180.57 billion. As of now, sales total 61,594 M while income totals 6,877 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,748 M while its last quarter net income were 1,965 M.