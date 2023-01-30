$460.24K in average volume shows that MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) stock priced at $14.61, down -5.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.61 and dropped to $13.77 before settling in for the closing price of $14.63. MAG’s price has ranged from $10.32 to $19.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 181.00%. With a float of $97.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.73 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of MAG Silver Corp. is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 181.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MAG Silver Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 26.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MAG Silver Corp., MAG], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) raw stochastic average was set at 49.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.89. The third major resistance level sits at $15.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.65.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.45 billion, the company has a total of 98,957K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 6,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 8,227 K.