Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

7.12% volatility in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.20, soaring 3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.17 and dropped to $26.18 before settling in for the closing price of $26.72. Within the past 52 weeks, SHLS’s price has moved between $9.58 and $32.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -88.80%. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 697 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 335,433. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 12,032 shares at a rate of $27.88, taking the stock ownership to the 507,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,032 for $28.66, making the entire transaction worth $344,837. This insider now owns 519,116 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1241.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

The latest stats from [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.31 million was inferior to 2.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.34. The third major resistance level sits at $30.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.47 billion based on 167,325K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,210 K and income totals 2,350 K. The company made 90,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.

