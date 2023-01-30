Search
Sana Meer
$7.79M in average volume shows that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) stock priced at $1.87, up 3.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. HUT’s price has ranged from $0.78 to $8.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -368.30%. With a float of $183.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 5.96%, while institutional ownership is 10.08%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.12 million, its volume of 11.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 68.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2094, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0228. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0633 in the near term. At $2.1767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5633.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 551.40 million, the company has a total of 220,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 138,650 K while annual income is -58,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,270 K while its latest quarter income was -18,220 K.

