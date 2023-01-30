A look at VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.542, plunging -5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5599 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Within the past 52 weeks, VEON’s price has moved between $0.24 and $1.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 221.90%. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

The firm has a total of 44585 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10 and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VEON Ltd., VEON], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 69.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5191, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4670. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5613. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6006. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6412. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4814, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4408. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4015.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 1,749,127K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,788 M and income totals 674,000 K. The company made 2,008 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 136,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.