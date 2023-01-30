A major move is in the offing as Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) market cap hits 69.28 billion

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $108.86, up 5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.12 and dropped to $108.7345 before settling in for the closing price of $109.42. Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has traded in a range of $81.91-$191.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 29.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.40%. With a float of $383.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.71, operating margin of +9.24, and the pretax margin is -5.01.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 525,000. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 5,250 shares at a rate of $100.00, taking the stock ownership to the 197,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,750 for $88.61, making the entire transaction worth $243,678. This insider now owns 202,296 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -5.88 while generating a return on equity of -9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.10% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Looking closely at Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), its last 5-days average volume was 5.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.16.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 71.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.57. However, in the short run, Airbnb Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.13. Second resistance stands at $122.32. The third major resistance level sits at $127.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.36.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.28 billion has total of 642,377K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,992 M in contrast with the sum of -352,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,884 M and last quarter income was 1,214 M.