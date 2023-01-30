Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) market cap hits 162.97 million

On January 27, 2023, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) opened at $0.6006, higher 1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.645 and dropped to $0.6006 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Price fluctuations for ASTR have ranged from $0.41 to $6.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.50% at the time writing. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 324 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.99 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5036, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2768. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6415 in the near term. At $0.6654, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6859. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5971, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5766. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5527.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

There are currently 267,466K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 162.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -257,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,780 K and its income totaled -199,110 K.

