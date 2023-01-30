Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) market cap hits 2.30 billion

January 27, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) trading session started at the price of $6.43, that was 6.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.04 and dropped to $6.28 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. A 52-week range for LAZR has been $3.91 – $16.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.00%. With a float of $229.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $359.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 52,910. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,953 shares at a rate of $6.65, taking the stock ownership to the 39,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,109 for $6.66, making the entire transaction worth $67,281. This insider now owns 55,584 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Looking closely at Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), its last 5-days average volume was 7.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.12. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.12. Second resistance stands at $7.46. The third major resistance level sits at $7.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.60.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

There are 362,758K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.30 billion. As of now, sales total 31,940 K while income totals -237,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,790 K while its last quarter net income were -117,550 K.

