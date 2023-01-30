Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,349 M

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.38, soaring 13.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.595 and dropped to $14.2201 before settling in for the closing price of $14.36. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $8.62 and $83.57.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.80%. With a float of $217.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2552 workers is very important to gauge.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 158,772. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $9.18, taking the stock ownership to the 51,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $246,654. This insider now owns 69,147 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

The latest stats from [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 21.72 million was superior to 18.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 40.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.06. The third major resistance level sits at $19.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.40.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.17 billion based on 290,150K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,349 M and income totals -707,420 K. The company made 361,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -251,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.