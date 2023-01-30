Antero Resources Corporation (AR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.19% last month.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $29.41, up 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.25 and dropped to $29.067 before settling in for the closing price of $29.18. Over the past 52 weeks, AR has traded in a range of $17.60-$48.80.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 22.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.00%. With a float of $263.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $305.34 million.

In an organization with 554 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 24,435,884. In this transaction Director of this company sold 779,755 shares at a rate of $31.34, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 220,245 for $31.16, making the entire transaction worth $6,862,284. This insider now owns 4,779,755 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.87) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.56. However, in the short run, Antero Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.00. Second resistance stands at $30.72. The third major resistance level sits at $31.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.35. The third support level lies at $27.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.76 billion has total of 300,136K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,619 M in contrast with the sum of -186,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,065 M and last quarter income was 559,760 K.