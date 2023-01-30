Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -16.78% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock priced at $2.53, up 1.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.52. BBBY’s price has ranged from $1.27 to $30.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -8.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -269.00%. With a float of $115.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.21, a number that is poised to hit -2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

The latest stats from [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 49.05 million was inferior to 96.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 372.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 184.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. The third support level lies at $1.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 295.70 million, the company has a total of 80,363K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,868 M while annual income is -559,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,259 M while its latest quarter income was -392,970 K.