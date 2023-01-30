Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) average volume reaches $1.64M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $0.88, up 13.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.8232 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has traded in a range of $0.49-$4.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -648.20%. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.72 million.

The firm has a total of 3203 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 248,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 598,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 185,000 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $120,250. This insider now owns 1,070,112 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 41.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7986, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3869. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0711. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1540. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2779. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7404. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6575.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 546.67 million has total of 629,699K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,029 M in contrast with the sum of -1,185 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,632 M and last quarter income was -306,070 K.