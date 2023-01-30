Bunge Limited (BG) volume exceeds 0.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $100.00, plunging -2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.26 and dropped to $97.56 before settling in for the closing price of $99.75. Within the past 52 weeks, BG’s price has moved between $80.41 and $128.40.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.10%. With a float of $148.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.56 million.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.64, operating margin of +6.55, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Bunge Limited (BG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,665. In this transaction Co-President, Agribusiness of this company sold 1,017 shares at a rate of $103.90, taking the stock ownership to the 53,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Controller, Principal Actg Off sold 44,666 for $114.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,135,487. This insider now owns 33,654 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.38) by $1.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.05% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Bunge Limited (BG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bunge Limited, BG], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $99.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.17. The third major resistance level sits at $102.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.99.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.94 billion based on 149,800K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 59,152 M and income totals 2,078 M. The company made 16,759 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 380,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.