Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) with a beta value of 1.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On January 27, 2023, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) opened at $0.2844, lower -4.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.385 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for CNXA have ranged from $0.16 to $16.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -86.20% at the time writing. With a float of $8.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of -34.49, and the pretax margin is -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.09

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 2.85 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3614 in the near term. At $0.4307, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4764. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2464, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2007. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1314.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

There are currently 12,663K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,800 K according to its annual income of -18,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,202 K and its income totaled -2,370 K.