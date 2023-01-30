Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 755,070 K

Search
On January 27, 2023, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) opened at $26.23, higher 4.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.48 and dropped to $26.225 before settling in for the closing price of $26.26. Price fluctuations for CUZ have ranged from $21.72 to $41.69 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 23.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $150.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 294 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.16, operating margin of +22.99, and the pretax margin is +28.07.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +28.02 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

The latest stats from [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 80.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.29. The third major resistance level sits at $29.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.34.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

There are currently 151,434K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 755,070 K according to its annual income of 278,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 195,170 K and its income totaled 80,640 K.

